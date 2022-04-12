“Obi-Wan Kenobi” “Andor” Y “The Mandalorian” are the closest projects that “Star Wars” has scheduled. For the next few years are in mind “Ahsoka”, “Lando”, “The Acolyte”, also for television. In addition, there are several films on the way, but so far three release dates have been confirmed for films that we still do not know which films they correspond to (December 22, 2023, December 19, 2025 and December 17, 2027). ).

Statement that alters programming

The actor Giancarlo Esposito In an interview with The Rich Eisen Show (via CBR) he said: “Soon you will have the third season. I have to do some things about it to put some finishing touches on what I do, but I think it will be sometime this summer [boreal]. There is no set date yet, but it will be soon.

With the declarations of Giancarlo Esposito it comes to completely complicate Marvel’s release calendar. Photo: Disney Plus.

With these statements, Esposito comes to complicate the matter by completely throwing the calendar off balance. Disney It has already been announced that “Andor” will be released in 2022, but the specific date is yet to be confirmed. Initially, the launch of this series starring Diego Luna was set for the boreal summer (July). Consequently, many fans had made accounts to fit season 3 “The Mandalorian” in autumn in the northern hemisphere.

YOU CAN SEE: “Star Wars”: they sign a Marvel director for the Ahsoka series with Rosario Dawson

“The Mandalorian” by “Andor”

But everything would change because of what Esposito said about the possible change of the premiere of the third season of “The Mandalorian” for this summer, instead of “Andor” do fans wonder?

If what the actor said is true, the previous rumors that said that it would be released until December would no longer be given. In addition, taking into account that filming just finished in March and there are still months of post-production to go, there are doubts about whether it will be released in July.