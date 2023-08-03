It is not possible to talk about a nation, without addressing its cultural level, and the extent of the power of this waterfall in broadcasting the troubles of nature as it touches the lush green glow.

When you mention the civilization of a country, you must mention culture. Today, we cannot mention a country like Greece, without mentioning its three giants at the very least: Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle. Plato’s Republic, and they are the ones who talked about logic, and the role of politics in determining the priorities of the human mind, and they are the ones who searched for the truth not in things, but in human consciousness.

And starting from this historical biography, which started from the land of the Greeks, and until the last person living on earth, culture will remain the dominant power over people’s relationship with life, and as well as their relationship with each other, because in culture there is the elixir of salvation, just as there is a death bullet in it, and we are the ones who choose And we are the ones who have the news about it, just as we have the evil.

And since the role of culture disappeared, lined up on the sidelines of life, and became like a defeated soldier, the world began to fight over a grain of sand, or a grain of wheat, without awareness that what is in the ground and what is on its surface is sufficient to fill the stomachs of billions of people, and from the need for A stray shot, or an intentional one, because true culture means dispensing with pressing the trigger of death, and leaning on the couch of solidarity, and in the solidarity rooms there lies the truth, which is that we are the children of the earth, and it is our mother, and we must join hands, and extend hands to shake hands, not to narrow the screws.

True culture teaches us how to live, not how to go to the grave. True culture opens the horizon of love for us, and closes the doors of hatred. True culture means that we go through life, as if the world is a small child, looking for his mother’s smile, so that he can sleep peacefully. Culture means that life is nothing but a song, a person must be able to perform it well, in order for it to become the song of time. True culture is for man to be aware of his role in it, as a shepherd of the universe, as the German philosopher Martin Heidegger told us.

The Emirates succeeded in communicating with the world, because it carried on its way to this world, what was stirred in the conscience of the late founder and builder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, from the poem of dreams with wide shades, and this is the nature of the greats who draw the cultural road map, so that the children can follow him and grandchildren.

Culture is not a luxury, as much as it is a human concern stemming from awareness of its importance in arranging people’s feelings, refining their thoughts, and refining their meanings, so that they become in the world a beacon and a harp, and so that the homeland becomes a song that rises to reach the cloud, so that it rejoices, until its eyes neglect an earthquake.

Culture, in the minds of the faithful, is a bridge to reach, not a place to stop, it is to advance towards the river, with the aim of seeing the water seeping through the veins of the trees.

Culture is a dream, science, traits, and a scented lip with the most beautiful meanings and the most complete contents.