How did you feel about the content of this article?

Military junta seized power in Niger, led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, on July 26 | Photo: EFE

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sent a delegation to Niger this Wednesday (2) to negotiate with the military junta that took power on the 26th.

The bloc granted seven days for the military that carried out the coup d’état to return power to the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum.

“The chairman of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, would love to be here, but he is currently in Niger as part of a high-level delegation led by Nigeria’s former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, to negotiate with that country’s military. country,” Abdulfatai Musa, the regional bloc’s political affairs commissioner, told reporters.

The statements were made early this Wednesday morning in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, after a meeting of the military chiefs of the Ecowas countries to discuss the situation in Niger, which should last until Friday (4).

The meeting takes place after the regional bloc held an extraordinary summit last Sunday (30) and gave the coup leaders a deadline of one week, without ruling out the use of force, if they do not free and return Bazoum to power.

Just over the weekend, the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) imposed financial sanctions on Niger and the military junta.

The coup in the country was led by an organization, calling itself the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland (CNSP), which announced the removal of the president, the suspension of institutions, the closure of borders (which were later reopened) and a night curfew. until further notice.

Niger thus became the fourth country in West Africa led by a military junta, after Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, where coups d’état also took place between 2020 and 2022.