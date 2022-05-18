Cultural policy OKM announces a proposal for a cultural heritage strategy: The aim is, among other things, to promote tourism based on cultural heritage

The development of a cultural heritage strategy is part of the Marin government’s program.

Teaching and The Ministry of Culture (OKM) has published a proposal for a cultural heritage strategy for 2022–2030. The starting point of the strategy is the preservation, development and utilization of the diverse tangible, intangible and digital cultural heritage and cultural environments, the ministry says in a press release.

Sustainability, diversity and equality are stated to be the most important values ​​of the strategy. The responsibility for the preservation and protection of cultural heritage for future generations is also a pervasive value.

The aim is for cultural environments to be used and managed in a sustainable way. For example, sustainable tourism based on cultural heritage and cultural environments will be promoted.

“Cultural heritage is a latent resource in our society that should be highlighted and exploited in a variety of ways. It offers alternatives for a sustainable and good life, ”says the Minister of Science and Culture Petri Honkonen (central) bulletin.

“It is great that these opportunities have been widely identified in the draft strategy. For my part, I encourage ever wider cooperation for the benefit of cultural heritage, ”Honkonen continues.

The preparation of a cultural heritage strategy is included in the Prime Minister Sanna Marinin (sd) government program. The aim is for the Government to make a decision-in-principle on a cultural heritage strategy until 2030 on the basis of the prepared proposal.