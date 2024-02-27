Pamela Lopez He communicated exclusively with Magaly Medina to tell her that Christian Domínguez was her main ally in her most difficult moment after her breakup with soccer player Christian Cueva. In the revelations, the businesswoman relates that, after her statement announcing her breakup, Pamela Franco called the midfielder to ask for explanations for her husband's statements, without imagining that he would respond over drinks and ask her to continue their romance.

What did Pamela López say about Christian Cueva and Pamela Franco?

Just as announced Magaly Medina In her promotional preview, Pamela López revealed that she had learned of everyone's latest conversations between Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva thanks to Domínguez. The businesswoman narrated through tears and with a broken voice, what her husband still said to the cumbiambera while intoxicated.

“She called my father-in-law and told him 'Sir, I'm calling your son, but he is drunk, and Christian Domínguez tells me that Christian Cueva told him 'Oh my love, calm down. He was very drunk drinking after my statement. Don't worry, she has nothing, she's not going to screw you over anything. Nothing is going to happen, don't worry, I love you, we are going to be happy. Since she couldn't, because he was very drunk, she called my father-in-law and told him 'please, talk to that crazy woman about me, don't dare to get anything out of me, because it will harm me, because They are going to give a program,” Pamela López told Magaly Medina over the phone.

Along those lines, the popular 'Urraca' asked López who had told her all that: “Domínguez, Magaly, Domínguez,” responded Christian CUeva's still wife.

What did Pamela López say in her statement announcing her separation from Christian Cueva?

In an extensive and surprising statement, Pamela López surprised everyone by announcing her separation from Christian Cueva via Instagram. “This is a matter of my private sphere, but because I am still the wife of a public person, I want to make it known that, after a series of unfortunate events that I will show with evidence in due course and that involves a person from the artistic world (cumbia ) and who currently intends to sell an image of a victim, I made the decision to end my romantic relationship of more than 12 years with Mr. Christian Cueva Bravo,” his message reads.

Did Pamela Franco admit to having had an affair with Christian Cueva?

In the interview that Pamela Franco gave to 'Mande qué mande' to tell her whole truth, she admitted to having had an affair with Christian Cueva in 2018.

“I got involved with him and we went back and forth. It was a very complicated issue because he lied to me. He told me one thing and another came out. At that moment in my life, I believed that story… He showed me chats, he taught me things that made me think it was true. I was 28 years old at that time,” said the singer in front of María Pía Copello.

