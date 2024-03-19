Felipe Moreno, the largest shareholder of Real Murcia, has set out to strengthen the foundations of the club he leads and one of his main objectives, in addition to having two teams in the Honor Division next season, is for the Grana subsidiary to reach the Second Federation. an ideal category to train and train Grana youth players and foreign footballers who will arrive at the centenary entity soon.

For now, nine days before the end of the regular phase, obtaining the prize is feasible since the team led by Carlos Cuéllar, Imperial coach, has climbed to third position in the table, with 47 points, 8 above Caravaca , the first of the teams that would not play in the playoffs at this time.

The Granas are in a great moment after seven consecutive days without knowing defeat in which they have added five victories and two draws, with large wins against Montecasillas and El Palmar. In fact, Imperial is, with 49 goals, the highest scoring team in group XIII and with Ángel García, with 13 goals, as the third highest scorer in it.

An unfair relegation



Carlos Cuéllar, if promoted, would follow in the footsteps of José Miguel Campos, a coach who promoted the Grana reserve team to Second B in 2008. In the following year, 2008-09, Murcia B from Mazarron (he rose to the first team after seventeen days) and Manolo Requena signed another historic season for the subsidiary, finishing the league in fifth position, only below Cartagena, Lorca, Alcorcón and Leganés. Campos, then, brought Kike and Sergio Escudero to the first team.

In the 2009-10 season, Murcia B de Requena also performed well and finished in the middle of the table in group IV, but the relegation of the first team in Montilivi sent them to Third indirectly.