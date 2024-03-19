Home page politics

Palestinians inspect the damage to destroyed buildings in Hamad City after the Israeli attack on Khan Yunis. © Naaman Omar/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The US Secretary of State is concerned about the population in Gaza: Every person, without exception, is suffering from catastrophic conditions. He is traveling to Saudi Arabia and Egypt today for further discussions.

Manila/Gaza – According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the entire population of the embattled Gaza Strip is affected by acute food shortages. According to the most recognized assessments of the situation, “100 percent of the population in Gaza is suffering from severe acute food insecurity,” Blinken said at the end of a visit to the Philippines.

“This is the first time an entire population has been classified this way,” he added. Israel must defend itself and ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat. At the same time, however, it must give the “highest priority” to providing care to those who urgently need humanitarian assistance.

Blinken travels today to Saudi Arabia and Egypt to discuss efforts to bring about a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of hostages held by the Islamist Hamas. The US Secretary of State also wants to work to increase aid deliveries to the people in need in the Gaza Strip.

The UN has been warning for weeks that there is a risk of famine in Gaza. The official classification as famine means that at least 20 percent of the population is affected by an extreme lack of food. Aid organizations report enormous difficulties in gaining access to the sealed off area, especially to the north. Several countries have begun bringing aid to Gaza by sea and air. The German Air Force also dropped relief supplies. However, according to the UN, this is not a sufficient alternative to aid deliveries by truck. dpa