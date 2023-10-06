Independent Medellin received Cúcuta Deportivo at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the BetPlay 2023 Cup and the team led by Alfredo Arias came into this match with a one-goal advantage. However, the powerful team was defeated in an agonizing penalty shootout 5-4 after tying the series 2-2.

Cúcuta gave the blow

Despite playing at home and winning the series, Medellín knew how to suffer because Cúcuta Deportivo was the one who hit the scoreboard first. Around the 24th minute, Jefry Arley Zapata was in charge of scoring the first goal for the Norte de Santander club and tying the series 1-1.

The answers were not found in Medellín and in the first half he could not find the tying goal and at the same time the goal that would help him win the series again.

In the second half, Medellín did not want to give anything away, but did not find its best version and found itself without game ideas to reach the tie. The Motilón team understood that and managed to close the spaces for the powerful to maintain their minimal advantage.

As the minutes passed, Medellín couldn’t and Cúcuta managed to cause another surprise on the scoreboard. Jodier Micolta scored a bomb to extend the lead at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

From there, Medellín neglected its defensive part and Cúcuta managed to do more damage with a counterattack, but they did not have the correct definition to sentence the game.

In the end, Cúcuta dedicated itself to holding off Medellín, but the insistence of the powerful had its reward in the last two minutes of play. In the 88th minute, Yulián Gómez was the one who agonizingly scored the goal to tie the series 2-2 and send everything to penalties.

With the aggregate score at 2-2, the match went to penalties to meet the fourth semifinalist of the BetPlay Cup 2023. There, Cúcuta managed to win 5-4 and thus achieved its ticket to the next instance.

