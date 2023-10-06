













The advance of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft It doesn’t show much information. It’s just some very fast scenes. However, those who played these titles will immediately identify some things. Plus the protagonist is dressed just like in that reboot.

Among what is distinguished we can see the goddess Himiko, the central point of the game’s plot. We also see that Lara seems very determined to face various dangers and rescue her friends. Lastly, it is implied that he will further explore the supernatural side of his adventures.

The end of the trailer only tells us that it will be coming soon, so there is no release date for the series yet. For the month we are in and the time, it seems safer to expect it sometime in 2024. Did this trailer catch your attention? Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft?

What do we know about Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft?

Initially it was said that Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft It would be a sequel to his most recent trilogy of games. However, this advance seems to indicate that it will be an adaptation of the reboot. Even so, they are sure to continue with the original plan for the series to unite the chronology of the young Lara with the one we met in her classic games.

Actress Hayley Atwell, known for her role as Peggy Carter in the Marvel films, will play Lara Croft.. She will be joined by actors Allen Maldonado and Earl Baylon in the roles of Zip and Jonah, respectively. For now there is no more information about her cast. Will you see it when it premieres on Netflix?

