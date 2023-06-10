Magaly Medina He showed in the last edition of his program, broadcast this Friday, June 9, an ampay starring the new member of “JB en ATV” artistically known as Pepino and the popular exvedette malu de la vega. The reporters from “Magaly TV, la firme” received a call to “Chismefono” and immediately went to meet the couple, who was about to enter a nightclub located in the San Juan de Lurigancho district. Along these lines, the “Urracos” captured both figures kissing inside the venue and also in a car.

It should be noted that the “Urracos” also caught the ex-vedette entering the comic actor’s home after leaving the disco. And there, the Peruvian artist would have stayed until the next day.

