Dina Boluarte, President of Peru, during a press conference at the Government Palace in Lima. CRIS BOURONCLE (AFP)

After several crises, last Wednesday Dina Boluarte reached six months in the Palace. A feat if one takes into account how she started her government last December, unleashing a social upheaval and, with it, irreparable losses in almost 70 families. Boluarte, who abruptly succeeded Pedro Castillo after his fleeting coup d’état, took office in a country that did not elect her and that demanded an advance election for months that has fallen into uncertainty and whose discussion has vanished in public opinion.

The Datum pollster conducted a nationwide survey between June 3 and 7 that has not left the first woman to cross the presidential sash in the Republican history of Peru in a good light. Her disapproval has remained above 74% and in June it has risen to 77%. In the document, it was asked how they would rate the ability to govern of the lawyer from Apurima and only 5% gave their approval: 37% consider that it is terrible, 29% regular, 28% bad, 4% good, 1 % excellent and 1% don’t know.

An almost identical result is when the respondents were asked about how much trust the former Minister of Development and Social Inclusion generates: 37% lousy, 29% bad, 28% regular, 4% good, 1% excellent and 1% don’t know. The percentages practically did not change when asked about the honesty and honesty that Boluarte projects: again, 5% give her permission and 65% have serious doubts about her.

Datum also included a question about the Amnesty International report, published at the end of May, which maintains that the military and the Police committed extrajudicial executions and made an illegitimate use of force against protesters who spoke out against the government. 45% indicated that there were extrajudicial executions, 34% that there was an attack and a response from both parties, 14% denied the killings and 7% refrained from commenting.

In these six months, Boluarte has sustained various episodes of tension with his peers in the region. Proof of this is that Peru’s diplomatic relations have been reduced to business managers with Colombia, Mexico and Honduras. Congress, in fact, declared Gustavo Petro, the Colombian president, and Andrés Manuel López Obrador, his Mexican counterpart, persona non grata. Regarding López Obrador, the survey asks the public what position the government should take regarding her statements and her attitude of ignoring her as the president of Peru. 41% responded that “we should not pay attention to him because he is looking for leadership”, 25% think that it is enough that he has been declared persona non grata, 18% do not know and only 16% firmly believe that it would be better to radicalize measures : break relations with Mexico immediately.

The sample, which was taken from 1,203 people from the urban and rural population, is revealing in terms of other politicians close to Boluarte. His Prime Minister, Alberto Otárola, has 71% disapproval while 61% disagree with the choice of lawyer Josué Gutiérrez as Ombudsman. In fact, only 15% believe that the institution he leads will remain independent and objective. Finally, the mayor of Lima, Rafael López Aliaga suffered a fall in the last month: if in May he had 50% approval, in June that support fell by 10 percentage points.

