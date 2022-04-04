Spetto we tell you stories of dogs and policemen who immediately generate tenderness, but also a lot of sympathy. And the story we are about to offer you is not far behind. Protagonist a puppy who surrenders along with the suspects on the street, in front of the police who stopped them for a check. Who knows what it has to hide …

We are a Itaperuçu, municipality of Brazil in the state of Paraná, part of the metropolitan mesoregion of Curitiba and of the microregion of Curitiba. The military police of the city on Sunday 6 March had stopped two motorcyclists, checking that everything was ok.

The agents laid the two suspects on the ground. When suddenly a caramel-colored stray dog ​​arrived and thought it best to join the company, lying on the ground next to those handcuffed men. He gave up with them, but for what?

I thought the dog was a good partner for boys. He was weird, because he didn’t know them, but he felt sorry for them and lay down next to the boys.

These are the words of the police officer Tiago Wendrechoviski at G1. The police officers laughed when they saw the dog behave like that. They also took a picture of him by posting it on the internet, where it obviously went viral.

It was very unusual, something rare happened. That’s why I took the photo, which later leaked from a closed group and went viral. A good situation to relax.

Unfortunately, in the city there is no kennel and there is no shelter for dogs, so they couldn’t do anything for him: they were busy arresting the two boys who went on motorcycles with a firearm .. Hopefully soon someone take him off the street and give him a forever home.