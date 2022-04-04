Vlahovic – Juve: the former viola scored 1 goal in 5 matches between the league and the Champions League. In the match with Inter he was not received

Dusan Vlahovic arrived at the Juventus with the label of the savior. The Serbian striker, considered among the best prospects in Europe on a par with Halland or Mbappéstarted in the best way with his debut goal with Verona. Over time, however, thanks to the difficulties of the team as a whole, the light of the Belgrade striker seemed to fade.

Vlahovic after the decisive double in the league with theEmpoli scored just 1 goal in 5 games against Salerno between A league And Champions League. The Serbian was among the few to save himself in the sensational European defeat with Villareal, poorly served and forced to fight alone against the Spanish defense, but the same cannot be said of the match with theInter of yesterday evening. Vlahovic it was substantially dominated by Milan Skriniar. Only on one occasion did he manage to overtake the Slovakian defender by kicking a little wide. For the rest, his performance was decidedly anonymous and dull. One wonders if he is Vlahovic failed to change the Juventus (and perhaps for this we still need some time) or if it is the bianconeri, who have lost their shine especially in direct clashes, who have changed him for the worse.

Read also:

“Ukraine:” Zelensky continues his fiction “, Freccero with Orsini and Cacciari

Lucarelli against Freccero: “Farneticazioni, must be ignored without compassion”

Putin “has a double against the coup but could die of a heart attack”

Guerra, Salvini quotes Pope John. And he warns: “Everyone measure the words”

My best friend is alive despite Hope

Ukrainian army shoots down a jet, possibly a Russian Su-34. VIDEO

Volksbank, 2021 financial statements approved. Net profit over € 70 million

Milan Art Week 2022, from Miart the first signs of post-Covid recovery