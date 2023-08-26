Cuba’s dictator, Miguel Díaz-Canel, said this Friday (25) that the United States “intensified” its “financial and energy pursuit” against the Caribbean country, which has lived under Castro’s regime for over 60 years.

The statement by the Cuban dictator took place during his visit to Mozambique this Friday.

“In Cuba we are going through difficult times. Three years ago the asphyxiation policy increased [de

Washington]”, said the dictator Díaz-Canel, at a banquet held at the Ponta Vermelha Palace, in Maputo, the official residence of the president of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi.

“In the second half of 2019, the Donald Trump administration tightened lockdown measures […] and, as if that weren’t enough, […] included Cuba among the countries that allegedly support terrorism,” he said.

According to the leader of the Cuban regime, the US is “the country that most practiced terrorism and that most supported terrorism in the history of humanity”.

For his part, the president of the African country, Nyusi, promised that Mozambique will continue to support the causes of the “brotherly people and friend of Cuba” in international forums, with special emphasis on the need to reverse “unconditionally the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed to Cuba for more than half a century”.

Earlier, the two leaders discussed possible areas in which their countries could expand cooperation, such as “information and communication technologies” or the “area of ​​natural disaster prevention”.

Díaz-Canel also visited the National Assembly of Mozambique and met with its president, Esperança Bias.

Cuba and Mozambique have maintained diplomatic relations since August 1975 and, in March 1977, the then dictator of Cuba, Fidel Castro, made an official visit to the African country.

In June 2017, Nyusi traveled to Havana and met with the Cuban dictator at the time, Raúl Castro.

Díaz-Canel’s trip to Maputo is therefore the first by a Cuban head of state to the African country in 46 years.

Mozambique is the third stop on a journey that the Cuban dictator has been making through countries on the African continent. It started on the 20th, in Angola, and later he was in South Africa, where he participated in the summit of the Brics group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

Before returning to Cuba, Díaz-Canel is also expected to visit Namibia.