Death of Prigozhin | Wagner soldiers tell an independent Russian newspaper about the chaos after Prigozhin’s death

Wagner’s current and former soldiers commented on their leader’s death to the news website Meduza.

A mercenary company Wagner has so far not issued a statement about his manager Yevgeny Prigozhin from the plane crash. Independent Russian news website Medusa however, says that he talked to several former and current Wagner soldiers.

According to one former Wagner soldier, Prigozhin’s death came as a surprise to few.

“We were all waiting for this,” he commented to Meduza.

“The only question was when it (Prigozhin’s death) would happen. I thought they would have killed him in Africa, but they did it like this,” he continued.

According to the former Wagner soldier, Prigozhin signed his own sentence by rebelling against the Russian president Vladimir Putin against Midsummer. Prigozhin’s plane crashed exactly two months after the uprising.

“He should have finished the rebellion or not started it at all,” commented a former Wagner soldier.

“ “He should have finished the rebellion or not started it at all.”

One a Wagner soldier who recently returned from Ukraine told Meduza that soldiers react to the death of their leader in very different ways.

“Some panicked and some prayed. We’re all a bit on edge at the moment. Many are extremely angry and want revenge. But they’re not ready for that – to go to the Kremlin with guns,” the soldier said.

He added that everyone understands that Prigozhin’s death is revenge for the uprising two months ago.

Meduza’s news points out that Prigozhin has staged his death twice before: in 2019 and 2022. However, fighters of the mercenary company do not believe that this has happened a third time. In the past, there were clear operating instructions on how the leader’s death should be commented in public.

“This time nothing was prepared,” one soldier told Meduza.

“ “He decided he was immortal.”

Part the soldiers are of the opinion that Prigozhin caused his own death by his careless behavior. One soldier speculated that the Wagner boss gained confidence from the fact that Putin did not punish him immediately after the rebellion.

– He (Prigožin) considered himself indestructible. He decided he was immortal, the soldier commented to Meduza.

According to one of the interviewees, there was a separate rule that Prigozh and Wagner’s second-in-command could not Dmitry Utkin could have traveled on the same plane. They are both presumed dead in the crash.

According to one former fighter, it is impossible to find suitable replacements for Prigozhin and Utkin.

Wagner’s future seems uncertain for now. Reuters according to the Kremlin announced on Friday that the mercenary group Wagner does not exist by law. There is no law on private military organizations in the country.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday called claims that Russia had killed Prigozhin “complete lies”.