PS Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 06:51



The Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés died at dawn this Tuesday at the age of 79 in Madrid after having been hospitalized for an oncohematological disease, as reported by his artistic office.

«With great pain and sadness, we regret to inform that the teacher Pablo Milanés has passed away this morning of November 22 in Madrid. We are deeply grateful for all the expressions of affection and support, to all his family and friends, in these difficult times (…) he will remain forever in our memory », wields a statement released on the artist’s social networks.

Milanés was stable and the infections that brought him to the hospital had begun to affect his state of health in the last three months, all derived from the disease he had suffered for several years.

Precisely, this disease required him to settle in Madrid at the end of 2017 to receive a “non-existent” treatment in Cuba, his office recalled.

After his hospitalization, Milanés was forced to cancel concerts scheduled for the coming weeks, among which one was scheduled in Pamplona, ​​as well as in Mexico City or Santo Domingo.

The artist, born in the Cuban city of Bamayo on February 24, 1943, is the winner of two Latin Grammys (2006) and a statuette for Musical Excellence (2015).

Some of his greatest hits were love songs like ‘Yolanda’, ‘El breve espacio’ or ‘Ámame como soy’, all combining genres and sounds that ranged from tradition to modernity, encompassing jazz, rumba, bolero or are.