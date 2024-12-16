One of the most commented images that took place during the course of the Villarreal – Betiyes It did not take place with Chimy Ávila. The Argentine attacker was sent off in the 34th minute for arriving late in a tackle and received the biggest punishment from the main referee, Cuadra Fernández, who considered the action punishable by a red card, leaving Betis for almost the entire match with ten players without any revision.

It happens that the exhibition of Cuadra Fernández, who freely decided not to go to the VAR in which Pizarro Gómez was present to review a play that was clearly going to condition the goal, did not stop only at said controversy, in which even the referee experts have argued that the Balearic braid should have turned to technology to at least coldly analyze the play. There were more plays and more tense moments in the Villarreal – Betis due, among other things, to the lack of left hand and humility on the part of the referee.

One of them starred Vitor Roque. The 68th minute of the 17th league matchday for the green and white team was passing, with that 1-2 score that was finally going to show off on Castellón lands, when the Brazilian committed a foul in the match. Cuadra Fernández quickly went to point out said infraction, finding the response from Vitor Roque who went to ask for explanations politely, as seen in the images collected by DAZN.

Far from cooperating, the judge assigned to the Balearic Committee took action on the matter due to Vitor Roque’s response, and neither was he quick nor lazy showed him yellow “for knocking down an opponent in the dispute for the ball, thus cutting off his progress.” What was even more striking is that Cuadra Fernández did not get the warning after a few seconds. At the same time, the referee smiled ironically, who despite how he was refereeing the duel he winked at her while he laughed at the Betic forward, something that revived the indignation of the Betic fans.