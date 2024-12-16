Millions of children spend their time in sports clubs, but they are still not adequately protected from violence. In order to change that, FC Bayern has expanded its protection concept – and also received gratitude from the coaches.

A look at the news from the past six months: In Dessau a coach molested a girl almost 350 timesshe was nine years old when she was first attacked. In Hamburg, a cheerleading coach is said to have sexually assaulted several children. Other forms of violence are also part of the suffering of many sports enthusiasts: almost two thirds of the amateur athletes surveyed in Germany reported this 2020 in a study from emotional injuries, 37 percent from physical ones. Sport is anything but a safe space – the question is: How can it become one?