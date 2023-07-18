John William Square He is the Colombian player, from the generation of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, who has stayed the longest in the big teams in Europe.

The press rumors spoke of Cuadrado being able to go to Turkey or Saudi Arabia. But now, the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, specialized in the transfer market, assured that the Colombian could reach another big club in Italy.

It treats of the Inter of Milan, that already would have arranged everything with him and that would announce his signing in the next days.

“Juan Cuadrado will sign until June 2024 as a new Inter player — medical tests are already booked early next week. Documents in preparation, it will be official next week,” Romano wrote on Twitter.

Controversy in Milan

Since the information became known, indicating that Cuadrado would sign this Tuesday, the protest broke out in the Inter environment.

Messages on social networks did not wait, such as: “You will never be one of us”, “The worst player in Serie A”, “From now on I no longer support Inter”, “We hate you and we also hate the board that elected you”.

Cuadrado’s own social profiles were also assaulted, including by Juventus fans: “traitor”.

In the afternoon, around a hundred fans gathered in front of the Inter headquarters to protest against the leadership’s decision.

La Curva Nord, radical supporters of the team, organized the protest with the idea of ​​expressing their disappointment with this movement.

There was a meeting between some representatives of the Curva Nord and the person in charge of relations with the fans, which opened the possibility of a meeting with the player before the start of the season, according to Corriere Della Sera.

The greatest dissatisfaction of the Inter fans is due to the most recent duel between Juventus and Inter, in which Cuadrado starred in a dispute with Romelu Lukakú, which ended in expulsion for both.

