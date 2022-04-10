The Colombian is with Morata the most present Juventus in the A, a unicum that Juve cannot do without. But now Nedved wants his players’ heads only on the final rush

The last in order of time was yesterday against Cagliari: an assist “studied” for the head of De Ligt, who rushed into the opponent’s area at the end of the first half. Cuadrado, ball and chain, raises his head, studies the situation in the area and lifts with a soft and focused touch a perfect ball for the Dutchman’s squash in the flying circumstance. For the Colombian it is the third assist in this championship (Dybala has only done better than him with 5), an assist born from a cross, a fairly rare commodity in Juve’s home these days. A cross that earned him the goal of the momentary equalizer to Juve and also a dinner for him, if the Dutchman keeps his promises after the game. See also 'Only God knows the frustration': Juan Cuadrado, after virtual elimination

Unicum – Crosses and assists aren’t the only house specialties for the Colombian, who remains a 33-year-old unicum in the black and white squad: nobody has his tactical flexibility, his penetration strength, thanks to his dribbling ability or his speed in progression, his ability to read the phases of the match, thus managing to be found in defense or attack as needed. The numbers confirm how indispensable he is and therefore used tirelessly: with 30 appearances he is the most “popular” together with Morata, the 2,398 minutes spent on the pitch make him the second player in the field for minutes, behind De Ligt. The four goals to his credit complete a bouquet of numbers as a leading player in the Juventus championship.

One step renewal, yet … – So, what is missing from the renewal of the contract that expires in June? It has been talked about for some time, a verbal agreement has already been outlined, there was talk of a meeting during the break. The terms of the question are also clear: Juve would have the opportunity to exercise an option for another year, in reality they are negotiating the renewal downwards: from the five million current salary to three and a half, but with a two-year period that it could foresee a possible extension for a third year. But a clue about a further postponement of the signature comes from Nedved’s recent words: “Are you renewing? It makes no sense to talk about the future, I believe we must remain focused to achieve our goals: fourth place is the minimum goal then there is also the semi-final of the Italian Cup ”. See also America willing to do anything to sign Larcamón

April 10, 2022 (change April 10, 2022 | 13:37)

