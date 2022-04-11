There is an option in the Colombian’s contract that makes the extension for another season a formality. But the club and the Colombian will still negotiate for the future
Juan Cuadrado is Juve’s key man again this year. When there is, you can see it, and it has a positive effect on the parameters of a match; in the absence of him, he lacks so much in finishing for the attackers, who already regardless should be provided more and possibly better. In short, the strategic role of the Colombian in the present is very clear.
