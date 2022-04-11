Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Monday that held a “very direct, frank and tough” dialogue in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putinwhom he confronted with “the serious war crimes” committed in Bucha, and to whom he underlined the unity of the European Union (EU).

It might interest you: Why does Ukraine fear a final offensive in Mariupol?

“The conversation with President Putin was very direct, frank and tough”said the Austrian head of government, according to a statement issued by his office after the meeting that lasted about 75 minutes.

It might interest you: The shocking physical wear Zelensky suffered in just 41 days

“I addressed the serious war crimes committed in Bucha (near kyiv) and elsewhere, and stressed that those responsible must be held accountable,” the Austrian conservative president added in the note.

Putin today received Nehammer, the first Western leader to visit this country since the start of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine, according to the Kremlin. The meeting took place in Novo-Ogariovo, the presidential residence on the outskirts of Moscow, said Dmitri Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman.

Previously, Nehammer acknowledged that the trip, which he considered “a risky mission”, was his initiative, which he informed both the European Union (EU) and the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, with whom he met on Saturday in kyiv.

“You have to do everything you can to help the people in Ukraine to stop the war,” Nehammer justified.

Vladimir Putin in his presidential office in the Kremlin. Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV

For its part, the European Commission said today that, “in principle, for us any effort to try for peace in Ukraine is useful. We are in favor of trying to bring peace to Ukraine in any way imaginable,” according to its spokesperson, Dana Spinant.

Nehammer assured during his visit to Ukraine that Vienna will support the tightening of sanctions “within the framework of the EU as long as the war does not end” and warned Moscow that the fifth package “will not be the last”.

He also called to investigate “war crimes” allegedly committed by Russian troops in Ukraine, although it denied the supply of weapons due to the neutrality of Austria, which does not belong to NATO.

In turn, it refused, like Germany and Hungary, to support the imposition of sanctions on Russian gas imports, arguing that such a measure would be very detrimental to the national economy.

On Friday Zelensky met with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, who visited kyiv and its region.

EFE

More world news:

-Canada presents a budget focused on reducing the deficit

-Despite low participation, the ‘yes’ in favor of López Obrador triumphs

-Chile: how has Boric fared in his first month as president?