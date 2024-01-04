Doctors have more time for their patients because artificial intelligence relieves them of a lot of routine work. Peter Schardt, chief technician at Siemens Healthineers, is working on this goal.

The clinic staff should take care of patients, not technology: Peter Schardt, CTO of Siemens Healthineers in the medical technology company's development center Image: Siemens Healthineers

First of all, congratulations on the Federal President’s Future Prize.

Thanks. But it wasn't me who won it personally, but rather two of our employees and a researcher from the Erlangen University Hospital.

The prize was awarded to a magnetic resonance tomograph, an MRI that works with a significantly weaker magnetic field than usual. What is innovative about it?

In this device we are using artificial intelligence for image generation for the very first time. This allows us to produce images with lower magnetic field strength that are comparable in quality to a high-field MRI. This has massive consequences; we need significantly less material, energy and only a fraction of the helium for cooling. Installation and operation are much easier. This makes it more attractive to install an MRI in regions where this is not yet conceivable. And of course the costs also go down.