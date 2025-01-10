The private foundation CTA (Technological Corporation of Andalusia) completes its first 20 years of existence dedicated to the promotion of innovation, technology transfer and the projection of the image of Andalusia as an innovative region that generates technology, talent and progress. CTA will turn 20 years old on October 10, 2025 and throughout this year it will celebrate its anniversary with a special adaptation of its corporate image and a series of commemorative actions.

The member companies of the CTA cluster represent the 3.6% of the national GDP and maintain almost 300,000 jobs in Spain, according to a PwC report in 2022 on the impact of this entity. Currently, CTA has more than 185 companies of all sizes and economic sectors.

CTA has promoted more than 6,000 innovative projectshas facilitated technology transfer and public-private cooperation, has helped companies start and mature their R&D&I strategy, detect technological partners and obtain financing, and has established itself as a reference partner in international projects. of innovation.

CTA offers its own incentive program, compatible with public programs, through which it has already granted almost 208 million euros to more than 820 R&D&I projects business that have mobilized private investment in innovation in Andalusia greater than 595 million euros. In addition, these projects have subcontracted more than 100 million euros to 391 research groups from Andalusian universities, hospitals and other public research centers.

Beltran Perez

The president of CTA, Beltrán Pérez, explains that “CTA advises companies to plan an innovation strategy, from the identification of their R&D&I needs to the formulation of projects to solve them or the search for partners and financing. necessary to carry them out.” “In this way, companies manage to carry their innovations to the marketwhich, on the one hand, allows them to continue being competitive and generating wealth and employment and, on the other hand, allows them to solve the great challenges that arise for society,” adds the president of CTA.

On the other hand, CTA has taken advantage of the accumulated knowledge and experience, shaping a series of support services with which it helps accelerate your innovation to startups, large corporations, administrations, universities and other innovative entities. Specifically, it provides support services for technology transfer, raising financing for technological startups, Public Procurement of Innovation processes, internationalization of R&D, and developing an innovation strategy.

International

Likewise, CTA has established itself as a strategic partner in international collaborative innovation projects. He has already participated in more than 60 international projectsboth financed by the European Union and by multilateral organizations and has collaborated with more than 500 entities from 45 countries. CTA puts this entire valuable network at the service of its employers and clients, companies and other innovative Andalusian entities. Furthermore, within these projects financed by the EU, CTA participates in some cascade financing projects, which allows it to bring opportunities to the Andalusian business community through calls for aid from the EU.

Spain is currently ranked as the third country in the European Union for subsidies received from Horizon Europe, the European program to finance research and innovation. In this context, Andalusia is the fifth Spanish region by return and CTA is the second private entity in Andalusia with the highest return of this program.