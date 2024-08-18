Nico Hulkenberg believes receiving a phone call from Audi CEO Gernot Doellner regarding management changes ahead of his move next season “shows respect” and underlines the German manufacturer’s commitment to the Formula 1 project.

Audi will take over the Hinwil-based company when it enters the grid in 2026 and, while off-track preparations continue, Hulkenberg was chosen as a works driver earlier this season.

In recent weeks, the Audi F1 project has seen the dismissal of Andreas Seidl and Oliver Hoffmann, while former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has been appointed chief operating officer and technical director.

Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley will also join the Audi F1 team as its new team principal next year.

Hulkenberg was contacted by Doellner himself and, when asked how important it was for him to be informed of the changes, he replied: “I don’t know if it’s important, but I certainly think it’s nice.”

“It shows respect and seriousness on his part and on the part of the brand, that they are not taking this lightly and are paying attention. They realize what is happening and that is good. Really good.”

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, precedes Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The call from a German manufacturer marks an incredible turning point in Hulkenberg’s career: abandoned by Renault at the end of the 2020 season, he spent three years on the sidelines, as a reserve driver for Racing Point and then for Aston Martin.

With the arrival of the Covid-19 crisis, which provided him with opportunities to race as a substitute, Hulkenberg was able to impress on track and earn a return to the grid, and when Haas looked to replace Mick Schumacher ahead of the 2023 season, it was the German who was chosen.

It is clear that Hulkenberg has faced many challenges throughout his F1 career and the Audi project will be no exception.

“It’s a big challenge, no doubt about it,” he said. “To move to what will be Audi, a German manufacturer, a German driver, a lot of attention, a lot of expectations – it’s not going to be easy.

But my approach to work doesn’t change. I’ll go there with all of myself and try to give my contribution inside and outside the car as much as possible.

It’s what I enjoy doing and I hope that, collectively, we can be successful.”

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

This opportunity represents a motivation for Hulkenberg that perhaps he no longer has at Haas, given the situation the team is in, but while on the one hand the probability of success may be higher, on the other hand it may not be so.

“If you don’t get results, the pressure is more, you’re more in the spotlight,” the German driver explained. “There will be a lot more PR work, it will be a lot more demanding from that point of view. But it’s a great opportunity and the bar is higher.”

Hulkenberg will be 37 when he takes to the track with Sauber next season, but he can take inspiration from Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, who will both be 40. Asked if they have shown him that he can continue at the top level, Hulkenberg replied: “It doesn’t make me feel anything. I don’t feel old or close to my expiration date, I don’t look at it and think about it. I take it one step at a time, season by season.

At the moment, I think I still have what it takes and as long as that’s the case, it’ll be a good thing and I’ll continue, as long as they want me here… obviously that’s always the first thing you need: someone who wants you in the car.

The other thing is if I feel like I can’t keep up with the young guys, I’ll probably cut ties with them. But I’m not at that point yet, I don’t know when that will happen.”