From: Florian Naumann

The CSU wants to work for a fairer pension system – and is therefore planning a pension for single parents. The financing should come from tax money.

Update from December 31, 4:50 p.m .: After going into the opposition, the CSU apparently wants to position itself more socially at the federal level – on New Year’s Eve, further details about the plans of the state group in the Bundestag became public. A resolution proposal for the approaching traditional winter retreat speaks of a “social tax reform”. It is possible that Markus Söders Christsoziale as well as the CDU leadership around the designated boss Friedrich Merz and his desired general secretary Mario Czaja identified the social as an open flank.

In the paper, the CSU calls for clear relief for those with low and medium incomes as well as a cap on social security contributions for low incomes, such as the Passauer Neue Presse reported. It goes on to say: “We want a super lump sum of 1,000 euros for all incomes below 60,000 euros for the years 2021 and 2022, in order to take into account corona-related additional expenses for tax purposes.”

As a “relief signal for families”, it is planned to stick to the splitting of spouses and also to take children into account “by increasing the tax allowance for children to the level of the adult allowance”. The traffic light should abolish the controversial spouse splitting. In addition, the tax exemption for single parents is to be increased to 5,000 euros. The CSU wants to make childcare costs fully tax-deductible. As early as December 30th, the CSU’s wishes for pension improvements for single parents reached the public (see first report). Of course, the CSU is no longer part of the government majority.

CSU pension plan amazes experts – “Are more social than left parties”

First report: Munich / Berlin – Old-age poverty is still a problem in Germany. Single parents in particular have little income in old age. The CSU regional group in the Bundestag is therefore calling for more pensions for single parents. This is to be financed from tax revenues.

CSU plans single parent pension from tax revenues

“Single parents often have a double responsibility alone. Many work part-time and therefore cut back on their earnings and thus also the acquisition of pension points, “says the draft of the regional group, from which the dpa cited. “We therefore want to introduce a single parent’s pension with surcharges on the child-rearing periods for the time as a single parent or single parent.” As a clue that someone was a single parent for a certain period of time, the claim of the single parent tax relief should serve. According to the CSU idea, the financing should come from tax revenues.

At the same time, the CSU reiterates its call for an expansion of the so-called mother’s pension and for a fourth pillar of the pension: a generation fund into which the state pays 100 euros a month up to the age of 18. “A fair pension system includes recognition of lifetime achievement. That is why we want to complete the mothers’ pension with the third pension point and demand that the benefits of single parents be given special consideration in the pension, ”said Alexander Dobrindt, head of the regional group world. In addition, one relies on the principle of “making provisions earlier instead of working longer”.

Pension for single parents: Criticism of the CSU proposal – “Tackling previous pension promises”

Criticism of the CSU proposal came from the FDP. The labor market and social policy spokesman for the Bundestag parliamentary group, Pascal Kober, told the dpa: “Instead of always new performance promises, the generation-appropriate and sustainable financing of the previous pension promises should be tackled first.” What is now especially necessary is the return opportunities of the capital market for long-term stability to use the pension insurance and to set up a corresponding permanent fund “which is professionally managed by an independent public-law body and invested globally”.

In addition, the investment options for company and private pension schemes would have to be reformed with a view to better potential returns. In addition, it must be made possible for single parents to better combine family and work.

The chief economist of the Federal Association of Medium-Sized Enterprises (BVMW), Hans-Jürgen Völz, told the newspapers of the Funke media group: “The CSU clearly likes to be more social than the left parties in the Bundestag.” With the move to the tough opposition benches should not automatically mean the end of the fiscal consolidation course required.

