In Abu Dhabi Antonio Giovinazzi he greeted Formula 1 with a goodbye. Indeed, his was not a real goodbye: both because he will continue to be present in the paddock as third driver and Ferrari test driver, and because he has not extinguished the hopes of returning to the grid as a starter in the near future.

The Apulian driver proved to be very fast, while not reaping all the fruits of his hard work behind the wheel of the Alfa Romeo. Luck has almost never been on his side and he deserves to have a second chance to aim for more prestigious results. In a recent interview with the F1 website, Mattia Binotto has in fact left a crack open to see the 28-year-old from Martina Franca again the protagonist from 2023.

“Antonio proved to be a good driver. In the next season he will have a complete program to play in the simulator, to update him on the driving style of 2022 – said the Ferrari team principal – No doubt there may be other opportunities for him, to find a place in 2023 ″.

“I think there are 11 seats that will be released in 2023: I’m not saying they will all be free, but if I look at the drivers’ contracts, 11 will expire at the end of 2022, including Carlos Sainz. – added Binotto – This is why I think it is It is important for him to continue to be part of our Formula 1 program as a backup, continue to carry out activities on the simulator and keep it up to date with the cars of 2022 ″.