The Moscow CSKA would be preparing an alternative European championship to the basketball Euroleague. The Russian media reports – without confirmation from Europe – according to which the Russian club does not seem willing to stand by and watch in the face of the probable extension, also for next season, of his exclusion from the Euroleague.

Quadruple rewards

According to what the newspaper writes Kurir, the president of the Russian champion, Andrei Vatutin, would be moving to create a new competition in which 18 teams from Eastern Europe would participate. The idea of ​​the new competition would be to have 5 Russian, 4 Turkish, 3 Greek, 3 Serbian, 1 Bulgarian, Hungarian and Montenegrin teams. “The earnings of the teams will be at least four times that of the Euroleague. The victory now awards € 30,000, while the new event awards € 120,000. The title will give € 4,000,000 from the € 1,000,000 it gives today. The budget for the new event, if supported by Turkey, will exceed € 100,000,000 per year and each team will receive at least € 5,000,000 depending on the results “, reports Kurir.