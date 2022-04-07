Josep Guardiola has never managed a national team, but he has a respectable career, with huge achievements with Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and Manchester City. Now he would be in the sights of one of the largest teams in South America.

A few days ago, on the program El Chiringuito, the rumor was spread. Now, the idea seems to take shape: Guardiola would be in the crosshairs to direct nothing less than the Brazilian team, one of the favorites to become champions in Qatar.

(Also read: Aldaír Rodríguez: see the brutal kick with which he fractured Robert Rojas)

This would be the interest of Brazil by Pep Guardiola





According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, Guardiola is the card they have in Brazil to replace Tite, who will step down no matter what happens in the World Cup.

“With several conversations in between and others yet to take placethe offer is for four years, until the 2026 World Cup. The proposed salary is around 12 million net, a very high amount but still below the 20 he receives in Manchester”, says Marca, adding that Pere Guardiola, Pep’s brother and agent, is already aware of the offer.

(In other news: Daniel Martínez, great victory in the Vuelta al País Vasco stage)

One of the issues that is pending in the event of a possible arrival of Guardiola in Brazil is the contract that links him to City, which runs until mid-2023. For this reason, it would be studied if they wait for him until June or if he assumes once in a while. January, once the World Cup is over.

Tite’s balance with Brazil

Tite won the Copa América in 2019 and reached the final in the 2021 edition. But the World Cup is his unfinished business: in Russia 2018 he was left out in the quarterfinals, eliminated by Belgium.

SPORTS

With Footballred