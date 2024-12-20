The Independent Trade Union Center and Civil Servants (CSIF) has demanded this Friday that the Government work for the “urgent” renewal of the Muface concertso that the uncertainty that mutual members are suffering is put to an end, as well as the resolution of the situations of neglect that are occurring as a consequence of this situation.

In this sense, CSIF has asked that insurance companies be held accountable while the deliberation takes place with the Government, which plans to issue an order for continuity of healthcare for the month of February 2025, paying these companies the amounts provided for in the new tender.

Although the Government trusts in the renewal of the agreement starting in March, mutual members will have in the meantime the opportunity to move to the concerted option to the health of the autonomous communities, according to a CSIF statement.

Subsequently, an extraordinary period will be enabled in March so that membership changes are made between insurers, as well as the return to the Muface health model, to establish a second period of change between the different options in June.

“The management of Muface, at the request of CSIF, invites all those mutual members who have suffered situations of neglect to personally convey their complaint to the mutual society,” the text reads. Likewise, it has urged Muface to take the necessary measures so that these types of situations do not continue to occur and hold insurers accountable.

CSIF has also taken pride in the fact that Muface management has formally informed of the new tender after the “great concentration called on Saturday”, to which he claims that 50,000 mutual members attended.

Finally, the union has asked the Government that the announced reflection on the Muface health model, which it will publish after knowing the conclusions of the sustainability report commissioned from the AIREF, should be “aimed at improving and strengthening the modeland not to its disappearance”.