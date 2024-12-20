It was “probably an assassination attempt,” says a government spokesman, but there is no reliable information yet. The driver was arrested. Injured people can be seen on videos on social networks.
A driver drove into a group of people at the Christmas market in Magdeburg. He was arrested, said Saxony-Anhalt government spokesman Matthias Schuppe South German newspaper. It is “probably an assassination attempt,” but there is no confirmed information yet.
There is no word yet on any deaths or injuries. However, injured people can be seen on videos on social networks. Numerous rescue workers are on duty around the Christmas market.
The Magdeburg Christmas market is located on the Old Market, directly at the Magdeburg town hall near the Elbe. There is a large shopping center near the Christmas market.
