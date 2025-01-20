The earthquake caused by the reform of the Health Framework Statute continues. CSIF has asked this Monday for an increase in doctors’ salaries in the event that the exclusivity of some of them in public health is finally required. “They want to do it at zero cost”lamented the president of the national health sector of CSIF, Fernando Hontangas.

“The incompatibilities have to be well compensated and in this text that has been presented to us they are not. Not simply does it want exclusivity for the heads of service, but also for the five-year stay for those who enter the system without being able to work in the private sector“Hontangas detailed during a press conference held this Monday in Madrid.

This is what CSIF has stated before the negotiation of the Framework Statute with the Ministry of Health, which will resume next Wednesday, January 22. The union has assured that the Ministry has presented in the draft “a new article in chapters that had already been seen”, and has highlighted the “red lines” that they assure they will not cross. In this sense, they have urged a “adequate reclassification of the level of the different health professions“, taking into account their responsibility and training, and appropriate economic remuneration.

Furthermore, the union rejects that Health has associated this reclassification with the General State Budgets. “The current situation in the Government is not such that we are linking reclassifications to the situation in which the PGE find themselves because it is highly questioned due to the lack of parliamentary support,” Rodríguez indicated.

Likewise, CSIF requires a 35-hour day in all the autonomous communities, as well as the reduction of on-call hours without loss of pay. Furthermore, they ask for Salary equality in all the Autonomous Communities to “end the market that exists between professionals, who move to regions with better conditions.”

The union also demands the recovery of the salary structure prior to the 2010 salary reduction with the collection of full extra pay; the development of professional careers in all the Autonomous Communities and for all categories, and the development of partial and early voluntary retirement through reduction coefficients for SNS staff.

In this way, Hontagas has stated that the “negotiation is alive”while he has been in favor of “continuing negotiating”: “The Ministry cannot be in a hurry to complete the parliamentary process because, after 18 months, there are many new things that require a very in-depth analysis,” he added.