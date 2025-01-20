Appoints a new batch of witnesses and requests from the Badajoz Provincial Council the files of the people who work with David Sánchez



01/20/2025



Updated at 3:10 p.m.





The head of the Investigative Court number 3 of Badajoz, Beatriz Biedma, has commissioned the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard to search for and try to recover the emails of the director of one of the conservatories that is the subject of the investigation into . ..









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only