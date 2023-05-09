Prominent national leaders of Ciudadanos came out this Tuesday in defense of their coordinator and autonomous candidate in the Region of Murcia, María José Ros Olivo, after the complaint for insults presented to her by the president of the Community and PP candidate for re-election, Fernando López Miras, after the controversial electoral poster in which it was insinuated that the head of the Executive would soon enter jail. In the complaint, presented in the criminal courts of Murcia, the party itself and the company that carried out the poster have also been included.

The general secretary of CS at the state level, Adrián Vázquez, commented on Twitter on the news reported by LA VERDAD, assuring that “I wish they had shown the same forcefulness against their corruption scandals as they do against this cartel.” «If the PP of Murcia believes that this is going to intimidate María José Ros, it is that they do not know her. All our support, partner“Concluded the message.

Likewise, the deputy for Malaga in Congress Guillermo Díaz ironized that López Miras “knows how to get to the court”, while Félix Álvarez ‘Felisuco’, candidate of the orange formation in Cantabria, also transferred his encouragement to María José Ros. “They don’t know who they’re playing with,” he also said on Twitter.

The affected person herself ironized that “López Miras only connects to Wi-Fi in court”, despite the fact that the regional president has not yet been investigated in a legal case.

The poster showed former regional presidents Pedro Antonio Sánchez (convicted for the ‘Auditorio case’) and Ramón Luis Valcárcel (awaiting trial for the ‘Desalination case’) behind bars, as well as the PSRM general secretary and candidate Socialist to the Community, José Vélez (investigated for the ‘Calasparra Bullfighting Fair case’), next to an image of Fernando López Miras next to the phrase “warm up that you enter”.

Not all CS leaders supported the publicity action. Senator Miguel Sánchez defined it as “uncouth and in bad taste”, while the deputy in the Assembly Ana Martínez Vidal did not feel represented by it either.