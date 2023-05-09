Jessica Valentina Faoro’s father, in an interview with the newspaper Il Giorno, said that he will never forgive Alessandro Garlaschi, the man who in 2018 was convicted of the murder of his young daughter. In recent years, he says, Garlaschi has sent letters and postcards asking to bring a flower or a candle to the girl’s grave and has cast doubts on her guilt. However, Jessica’s father has never replied and does not want to meet Garlaschi even after his release from prison. His wound, he says, is too deep to be able to forgive the person responsible for his daughter’s death.

“He never apologized to me. I received letters and postcards from him: she wrote me to bring a flower or a candle to Jessica. He asked me if I really believe that he killed my daughter. I never answered him. Not only will I never forgive him but I ask him not to look for me, I don’t want to meet him. Not even when he comes out of prison ”, Stefano Faoro explains to the Day.

“She was slaughtered. Every time I think about it, I feel bad. I needed psychological support, it’s a trauma that cannot be erased”, declares the man, who then adds: “This Saturday (at 6.30 pm at the Asteria cultural center, ed), there will be a theatrical performance in memory of Jessica ”. It is the theatrical monologue “NN” by the poet and writer Mara Venuto and interpreted by the actress Sarah Macchi. “No one has to be in my daughter’s situation anymore. This story must serve to help other kids like her, to bridge the gap between parents and children, also through targeted projects. Let no one be forgotten anymore”, concludes Jessica’s father.

The 19-year-old had asked the tram driver for hospitality in her home in exchange for help with the housework. The girl, who had a difficult past behind her and had grown up in the community, had moved away from the apartment that the tram driver shared with her wife because the man had made advances on her that she hadn’t liked. After a few hours, however, she had decided to go back to that house. And Garlaschi took advantage of his wife’s absence to try to have sex with her and then kill her. The man then set fire to the body to try to stuff it into two bags.