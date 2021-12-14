NIS America released a new trailer and unveiled the European launch date for the version Nintendo Switch from CRYSTAR. The title will be available in Europe starting next year April 1, 2022, and will also be released in a very rich Limited Edition exclusive of NISA Europe Online Store.

Let’s enjoy together the new trailer dedicated to the main plot of the game.

CRYSTAR – Story Trailer

CRYSTAR – Story Trailer available A new mysterious power, a loved one killed and a dark pact with the Demons. Rei will have to face the corrupt inhabitants of Purgatory, as well as the darkness within herself to save her sister. Check out his story with the new CRYSTAR trailer: https://youtu.be/oabRPkSayIc Pre-order your copy now in limited edition! CRYSTAR will be availableApril 1, 2022 on Nintendo Switch ™. Find out more about the official site.

Source: NIS America