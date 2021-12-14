SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The soy crop in Brazil in 2022 should add up to a record 144.8 million tons, the Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries (Abiove) pointed out on Tuesday, when raising the projection by about 700 thousand tons compared to November.

With greater production, Brazilian soybean exports were also projected at a record 93.4 million tons in 2022, versus 92.1 million in the previous forecast.

The soy processing in the country, the largest producer and global exporter of the oilseed, was estimated at 48 million tons, stable compared to the previous forecast, at a time when the sector is dealing with a lower mixture of biodiesel in diesel by government decision.

Some states in the country are finishing sowing soybeans, while others, such as Mato Grosso, are getting ready to start harvesting at the end of this month.

If the projections are confirmed, the harvest would have an increase of about 5% compared to 2021, when the harvest was a record. Grain exports, on the other hand, would have increased by 9% in volume, and processing would have grown by 3%, mainly with a focus on greater demand for soy meal in the domestic and foreign markets.

Abiove now projects that exports of soy, bran and oil will reach the historic amount of 54.6 billion dollars, compared to 51.9 billion dollars in the November forecast.

In addition to the soy volume, Abiove also revised upward the total oil to be exported in 2022, to 1.65 million tons, versus 900 thousand tons in the previous forecast. In the case of external shipments of bran, the adjustment was smaller, to 17.8 million tons.

The chief economist at Abiove, Daniel Amaral, highlighted during an event with journalists that countries in Asia are buying more soy bran from Brazil than Europe for the first time.

He also said that, considering that the mixture of biodiesel in diesel was lowered, soy bran is once again an essential product in the composition of industries’ margins.

As with soybeans, Abiove also projects record exports of bran, mainly influenced by the promising prospects for sales to Southeast Asian countries.

The estimated domestic consumption of soybean meal reaches 18.1 million tons in 2022, higher than the volumes of 2019 and 2021, but still below that observed in 2020, when it reached 18.9 million tons.

Thus, Abiove said that it does not rule out the possibility of reducing the processing estimate, given the carryover stocks, especially for bran, and depending on the evolution of the fundamentals of the international market.

BIODIESEL

If the government announces a greater blend of biodiesel, the soy sector could revert part of the grain planned for export to internal processing.

Amaral also said that India and other buyers may purchase more soy oil from Brazil, as Brazilian consumption drops due to changes in the mandatory use of biodiesel – the blend in diesel was set at 10% for 2022, down from 13% that should have been in effect throughout 2021, had the government not reduced the share of biofuel, citing price-related issues.

The domestic consumption of soy oil, with a smaller blend of biodiesel, will be below 8 million tons.

“This volume falls short of the value registered in 2020 (8.5 million tons) and that expected for 2021 (8.2 million tons)”, said Abiove.

(By Ana Mano and Roberto Samora)

