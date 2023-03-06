With the fully electric iX1 from the driving test, BMW will be quite successful again. However, you can also opt for a diesel or petrol X1.

It is now the third generation of BMW’s smallest SUV: the X1 (U11). As before, the X1 (and iX1) shares the platform with the compact BMWs and larger MINIs. Not surprisingly, there will also be a fully electric MINI Countryman. For those who like this kind of detail, both are based on the UKL platform, which stands for the Untere Klasse. Both the X1 and iX1 are built at the factory in Regensburg.

Another size bigger

The fact that cars expand a little every generation is no longer news. The iX1 and X1 have also grown a size. With a length of 4.50 meters, the X1 is now almost as long as the first generation X3, the current generation (i)X3 is 23cm longer.

For the sake of completeness: the width is 1.85 m, the height is 1.62 m and the wheelbase is a sturdy 2.69 m. For the number fetishists: the cW value is 0.26 and the iX1 can pull up to 1,200 kg.

If you would like to estimate the trunk space, then that requires a little more explanation. The rear seat can be moved by a distance of 13 centimeters only on models with a combustion engine. If the sofa is all the way in front, there is little room to sit. The luggage compartment of 540 liters is nice and spacious, with the bench flat it is even 1600 liters. The iX1 and plug-in hybrid X1s have a slightly smaller luggage space of 490 to 1495 litres. In all, the rear seat backrest can be folded down in 40:20:40 increments.

The powertrain of the iX1 xDrive30

BMW initially comes with a not too silly configuration in the iX1. The iX1 xDrive30 has an electric motor on both the front and rear axle. The engine is called eDrive 5.0 M170SF and delivers 190 hp / 247 Nm and can run at a maximum of 8,000 rpm. The same engine with code M170SR is mounted on the rear axle. The maximum torque is a simple addition, so the iX1 has a maximum torque of 494 Nm. The maximum power is not a sum, but is “limited” to 313 hp.

However, that is more than enough for the kind of car, the sprint to 100 takes only 5.6s. The top speed is limited to 180 km/h. Excellent figures on paper and that also translates into practice: the iX1 is always more than fast enough, especially because the electric motors can deliver maximum torque from a standstill.

Battery, range and charging BMW iX1 xDrive30

Perhaps even more important than the sprint figures are the other statistics of the electric powertrain. The battery pack of the iX1 is 66.5 kWh, which means that the WLTP range is 413-438 km, depending on the chosen wheel size. In practice, a generous 300 km remains. It’s not a record, but it’s enough for most rides.

AC charging at a regular charging point is standard via three phases up to 11 kW, optionally you can upgrade to 22 kW. For most people that is so useful at home, but you can still achieve that speed at relatively many public points.

The BMW iX1 also does not break any records when it comes to fast charging, but the maximum charging speed of 130 kW is good enough.

Petrol, diesel and PHEV BMW X1

It is impressive with what wide range BMW manages to come up with, different markets still require different powertrains. If you don’t want a fully electric BMW iX1, there are still six engines to choose from.

All engines are mated to a 7-speed Steptronic dual-clutch automatic transmission and utilize 48v mild hybrid technology. The entry-level model is the front-wheel drive X1 sDrive18i with 136 hp or the sDrive18d with 150 hp. In the next step, four-wheel drive is added immediately, the xDrive23i has 218 hp (204 hp petrol and 14 hp electric power) or 211 hp as a diesel in the form of the xDrive23d (197 hp + 19 hp).

A lot more interesting for the Dutch market are the two plug-in hybrids. The X1 xDrive25e gets 245 hp from a three-cylinder with 136 hp and 109 hp electric motor. With the X1 xDrive30e this rises to 326 hp (three-cylinder with 150 hp + 177 hp). Both X1 PHEVs have an electric range that varies between 88 and 92km.

Driving the iX1

Wheelbase and track widths increased compared to the previous generation X1, making the (i)X1 a pleasant car. Moreover, the electric xDrive system is mainly designed to safely and comfortably lose power on the road. So it is not like in an M3 or M240i that “nice” a lot of power is sent to the rear axle and the iX1 will sometimes surprise you. The iX1 sends fine, but not necessarily exciting. The driving forces are distributed very quickly between the front and rear axles, resulting in very neutral handling.

For the sake of beauty, the steering could be slightly heavier, which is possible by selecting the Sport mode. However, then the standard adaptive dampers of the iX1 are also put in a tighter position and you don’t always want that. It’s great that you usually don’t feel that the iX1 weighs a hefty 1,985 kg, almost 500 kg more than the lightest petrol variant.

Where is the iDrive controller!?

We have a longing for the past and that is why we became attached to the round rotary knob with which the infotainment system can be operated. However, the BMW X1 and iX1 lost the old trusted iDrive controller and it took some getting used to during the driving test. The 10.25-inch information display and the Control Display with a screen diagonal of 10.7 inches can be operated via the screen, which often works faster.

This version of the iDrive system runs on BMW Operating System 8. BMW has focused heavily on smart solutions (and few buttons). If you set the climate control to automatic, the system will also try to find the right setting for seat and steering wheel heating. Apparently that works fine in the long term, but with every first acquaintance it is again inconvenient.

Fortunately for BMW, the rest of the iX1’s impression is more than good. The BMW cockpit feels familiar with beautiful materials, comfortable seats and a whole battery of assistance systems. Standard is Cruise Control with braking function and Approach Control Warning. This system now also signals oncoming traffic when turning left and pedestrians and cyclists when turning right. The parking assistant with reversing camera and reversing assistant is also part of the standard equipment. Optionally, you can also opt for Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function, BMW Head-Up Display, but also Surround View, Remote 3D View, BMW Drive Recorder and Remote Theft Recorder.

Price and conclusion

The most affordable X1 is the €49,650 sDrive18i, but the step to the X1 xDrive25e 245 hp is very small, which costs €50,986. The fully electric iX1 xDrive30 requires € 57,850 in savings. BMW’s smallest electric SUV (alongside the iX3 and iX) is therefore midway between the various variants of the XC40, Q4, EQA, Model Y and ID.4/ID.5. It is therefore not a price packer, but the BMW iX1 does not have to be.

