Cruzeiro announced this Monday (3) the hiring of Uruguayan coach Paulo Pezzolano. The coach agreed with Fox for a year, with the possibility of renewing the bond.

Cruzeiro announces Paulo Pezzolano as its new coach! The disputed Uruguayan professional arrives at the club along with technical assistant Martín Varini, physical trainer Gonzalo Álvarez and performance analyst Matias Filippini.#ClosedWithCruise pic.twitter.com/qORTMXXKOW — Cruise (@Cruise) January 3, 2022

Along with Pezzolano, assistant coach Martín Varini, physical trainer Gonzalo Álvarez and performance analyst Matias Filippini arrive.

“Hello blue nation. I am very excited to participate in this Cruzeiro project. We are going to need a lot if you are going to reach the goals”, declared the technician in a video released by Cruzeiro.

The coach officially presents himself to Raposa next Tuesday (4), at Toca da Raposa II.

