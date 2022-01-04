Space force, the Netflix space-themed comedy brought by the creator of The Office, released a new official poster and confirmed the premiere date of its second season. The famous Steve Carell, known for his role as Michael Scott, will return to his hilarious adventures in outer space alongside John malkovich, Lisa kudrow and other members of the cast, at the beginning of this year 2022.

“Not even gravity can stop them” , place the new Netflix poster in which we see the stars of the comedy series, which premiered its first season in May 2020.

What is Space Force about?

As with The Office, we are facing a comedy that tells the adventures of a peculiar team in their workplace.

Space Force tells the story of General Mark, who collaborates with scientist Adrian Mallory within the new agency of the United States Army: the Space Force.

The series is a satire loaded with black humor on the true space agency of the United States and Steve Carell manages to unfold a totally hilarious and uncomfortable character again.

When is Space Force 2 released?

According to the official poster of Space Force 2, the series will arrive on February 18, 2022.

It is not yet known how many episodes it will have, but it may be 10 chapters as in its first season.