Cruz Azul is still looking for a footballer for Apertura 2023. The transfer market began earlier for La Máquina since they were eliminated in the playoffs at the hands of Atlas and with this, the failure of the tournament was sealed.
The arrival of Ricardo Ferretti to the light blue bench excited the fans because of the record behind him. However, he did not manage to raise the team at all and for this reason he was also criticized harshly.
Now, ‘Tuca’ has in his hands the power to create the squad at will. In La Noria they already fired footballers like Michael Estrada, Gonzalo Carneiro, ‘Shaggy’ Martínez and the most recent, Ramiro Funes Mori.
The latter leaves a gap in the central defense, which adds to the mystery of the contract renewal of Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez. Therefore, the Cruz Azul board of directors, along with their coach, are looking for a defender and this seems to be Carlos Salcedo.
The signing of the former Tigres and also FC Juárez is almost complete, or at least that’s what the latest reports indicate. However, if this transfer is not closed, Víctor Velázquez and company already have plan B that would come from Chilean soccer.
As reported by Armando Melgar, Facundo Garcés would be in charge of the central defense of the Machine in the event that Salcedo does not arrive at the end. At 23 years old, the defender has spent his entire career in Colón. During this tournament he has played every minute with his club and has accumulated three yellow cards.
According to the journalist’s report, the cost would be 2.5 million dollars. Adding to this, according to Transfermarkt, his letter is valued at 4.5 million euros and he has a contract until December 31, 2024.
Everything will depend on the negotiations between Juárez, Salcedo and Cruz Azul to define whether they will stay with the Mexican defender or go on to try to sign Garcés.
#Cruz #Azuls #plan #Argentina #case #sign #Carlos #Salcedo
Leave a Reply