🚨 Blue Cross 🚨

La Máquina 🚂 has a plan B in case it does not achieve the transfer of Carlos Salcedo

Facundo Garcés, a 23-year-old Argentine who plays in Colón and has a clause of 2.5 million dollars.

They have already asked about him before and he can be reactivated if the Titan does not arrive. @FOXSports pic.twitter.com/btiSIVFg3k

— Armando Melgar (@Armand_Mel91) May 17, 2023