Last weekend in the second leg quarterfinal match, Club América battled to eliminate Atlético de San Luis to the point that they came close to being knocked out after a partial tie on aggregate. However, Henry Martin He made an appearance and things normalized to end up advancing to the semifinal round.
After the match, the individual goalscoring champion of this tournament spoke to the media and sent a strong message to the American fans.
And it is that the Mexican striker did not like the behavior of the cream-blue fans during the first 45 minutes at the Azteca when they were losing 0-2. So on Tuesday he did not hesitate to respond regarding the situation.
“”Thank you for being with us, personally I left a little angry last game day, not because they don’t deserve to criticize us, they are within their rights, what happens with the manners””
– Henry Martin.
I was going half time and they were booing us and for me it’s not correct, that they boo when the game is about to end and the result did not happen, then they do criticize. But they criticize 45 minutes and knowing the team they have, well, more confidence and commitment because we will not achieve this alone, it is with the fans, the club, the board, all together, ”he added.
“The road is not easy, you are not going to beat all the teams, it is going to be complicated and in difficult moments when you see the reality of who is with us. Thank you very much for going to the stadium and filling it up, but hold on until the last and if the result doesn’t work, then we swallow it and if we have to scold and whore anyone, it’s perfect, we accept it. Not at half time, there if not, ”he sentenced.
