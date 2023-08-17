The League Cup 2023 between Liga MX and MLS is about to come to an end this Saturday. For this reason and given the early elimination of the Aztec squads, the 2023 Opening Tournament returns this weekend. Just this Sunday, August 20, Cruz Azul will face Santos Laguna in the Aztec stadium for Matchday 4.
Before the championship break, La Máquina suffered a defeat at the hands of Xolos of Tijuana by a score of 2-1, which was the third consecutive, leaving no points in the general table. It should be remembered that the sky-blue team also lost their coach, since the Brazilian Ricardo Ferretti was dismissed after the elimination at the hands of the charlotte fc in the League Cupleaving in charge of the project Joaquin Morenowho knows the institution very well.
On the other hand, the Warriors were among the first eliminated from the MX League in the League Cup by losing their two duels in the Group Phase. In the local tournament he adds four units after losing to Queretarobeat the Puebla and draw goalless against Atlas.
When? Sunday, August 20
Place: Mexico City
Stadium: Aztec
Schedule: 5:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN
Online streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
During the break, the team suffered the loss of the Argentine Augusto Lottiwho went to lanus of his country, while the Uruguayan Christian Tabó It also sounds strong to leave, since they continue looking for reinforcements for the attack. At the same time, it is mentioned that Marco Fabian He is in talks to reinforce the cement growers, apart from the striker Memo Martinez of the Puebla.
Regarding the meeting in front of Saints Lagoonthe new signing of the semester, the Brazilian Moses Vieirait is doubtful to be in the duel, since the coach revealed that he has a blow to the instep that has not allowed him to train.
On the subject of transfers to the attack, the helmsman Joaquin Moreno express: “At the moment it is Diber (Changing)it is also Christian Tabówho played that position for a moment, and there is a boy who comes from the sub-23, Bryan Gamboa”.
Goalie: Sebastian Jury
defenses: Carlos Salcedo (C), Willer Ditta, Juan Escobar, Ignacio Rivero
midfielders: Jesús Dueñas, Charly Rodríguez, Kevin Castaño
strikers: Carlos Rotondi, Uriel Antuna, Diber Cambindo
substitutes: Andrés Gudiño, Rafael Guerrero, Christian Tabó, Alonso Escoboza, Erik Lira, Cristian Jiménez, Luis Iturbide, Amaury Morales, Bryan Gamboa, Alfredo Cabañas, Josué Díaz
Prior to the clash against La Máquina, the Colombian Duvan Vergara He made it clear that they are going to seek victory because that is the mentality of the team. Added to this, the midfielder comes from scoring a double against Atlético San Luis in a friendly, showing that he has adapted quickly after having arrived as a signing.
“The truth is that the team is doing well, training in the best way, I think that the game we had against Atlético San Luis was very good to get back into rhythm. It will be a very nice match against Cruz Azul and we hope to get the three points”he claimed.
“The most beautiful thing about soccer is that rematches are presented quickly, several days have passed since the last official match we had, we have already turned the page, now we are focused and motivated, we want to reverse the situation for our peace of mind and that of the fans. I arrive in very good shape for Sunday’s game, I am preparing myself in the best way to contribute to the team, to be available for whatever the coaching staff and my teammates need. There are barely three games in the tournament, with a victory this Sunday we can climb many positions. We always go with the mentality of winning and we hope that this Sunday we can have the result we want”he added.
Goalie: Gibran Lajud
defenses: Matheus Dória, Félix Torres, ‘Dedos’ López, Omar Campos
midfielders: Alan Cervantes, Aldo Lopez, Juan Brunetta
strikers: Duvan Vergara, Emerson Rodriguez, Harold Preciado
substitutes: Ismael Govea, Pedro Aquino, Diego Medina, Jair González, Ronaldo Prieto, Alejandra Gómez, Salvador Mariscal, Hugo Rodríguez, Santiago Muñoz, Jesús Ocejo, Héctor Holguin, Santiago Ramírez
Cruz Azul 1-2 Santos Laguna
