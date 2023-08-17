THREADS IN TORREON Santos Laguna and the Atlas red-and-blacks share points and leave with a 0-0 scoreline #LigaMX #Saints #Atlas pic.twitter.com/sWMZmC6mvR – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) July 14, 2023

Regarding the meeting in front of Saints Lagoonthe new signing of the semester, the Brazilian Moses Vieirait is doubtful to be in the duel, since the coach revealed that he has a blow to the instep that has not allowed him to train.

On the subject of transfers to the attack, the helmsman Joaquin Moreno express: “At the moment it is Diber (Changing)it is also Christian Tabówho played that position for a moment, and there is a boy who comes from the sub-23, Bryan Gamboa”.

Joaquín Moreno wants Tabó to stay 🚂✅ 🗣 "I have spoken with him (Christian Tabó), the truth is that I would like him to stay, because we occupy him in other positions, if we play with two midfielders or with midfielders, he can also fulfill both functions", said the DT for TUDN

defenses: Carlos Salcedo (C), Willer Ditta, Juan Escobar, Ignacio Rivero

midfielders: Jesús Dueñas, Charly Rodríguez, Kevin Castaño

strikers: Carlos Rotondi, Uriel Antuna, Diber Cambindo

substitutes: Andrés Gudiño, Rafael Guerrero, Christian Tabó, Alonso Escoboza, Erik Lira, Cristian Jiménez, Luis Iturbide, Amaury Morales, Bryan Gamboa, Alfredo Cabañas, Josué Díaz

“The truth is that the team is doing well, training in the best way, I think that the game we had against Atlético San Luis was very good to get back into rhythm. It will be a very nice match against Cruz Azul and we hope to get the three points”he claimed.

“The most beautiful thing about soccer is that rematches are presented quickly, several days have passed since the last official match we had, we have already turned the page, now we are focused and motivated, we want to reverse the situation for our peace of mind and that of the fans. I arrive in very good shape for Sunday’s game, I am preparing myself in the best way to contribute to the team, to be available for whatever the coaching staff and my teammates need. There are barely three games in the tournament, with a victory this Sunday we can climb many positions. We always go with the mentality of winning and we hope that this Sunday we can have the result we want”he added.

"THEY ARE VERY MOTIVATED 💪👏 Duvan Vergara pointed out that they are very well and that the preparation match after the elimination in the Leagues Cup helped them to return as well as possible⚽️🙌"

Just a lil sunshine before kickoff 🙌🏼

defenses: Matheus Dória, Félix Torres, ‘Dedos’ López, Omar Campos

midfielders: Alan Cervantes, Aldo Lopez, Juan Brunetta

strikers: Duvan Vergara, Emerson Rodriguez, Harold Preciado

substitutes: Ismael Govea, Pedro Aquino, Diego Medina, Jair González, Ronaldo Prieto, Alejandra Gómez, Salvador Mariscal, Hugo Rodríguez, Santiago Muñoz, Jesús Ocejo, Héctor Holguin, Santiago Ramírez