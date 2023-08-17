Sarina Wiegman’s performance at the Women’s World Cup is not only noticed in the Netherlands, but also widely reported abroad. English, German and Spanish media are very impressed by the Dutch national coach of the England women’s team. “She is undoubtedly one of the greatest of all time.”

The Independent calls Wiegman ‘the genius mind’ behind England’s success. ‘She has already reached the final with the Netherlands and now she has repeated that impressive performance. Reaching finals has long been an insurmountable hurdle for England. At least until Wiegman came. A manager regarded as ‘phenomenal’, a ‘genius’ and undoubtedly one of the greatest of all time.’

Sarina Wiegman is the Pep Guardiola of women’s football The Telegraph. Wiegman’s genius is not in question. This calm, quiet, serious and diligent Dutch coach has done something no manager in the history of football in this country has done before. The impact Wiegman has had with two different countries deserves to be put in the same league as Guardiola. They are probably both the best trainers of their generation.’

Wiegman master class

Daily Mail is particularly impressed by Wiegman's daring. Her Dutch courage brings England World Cup joy. She already led England to Euro 2022 glory and fans hope she extends her impressive run again on Sunday." In addition, the newspaper believes that she also stands her ground in the media. Wiegman spoke against Australia after the game and earned praise for her words after the game. Wiegman has won the heart of the nation, not only through her management skills and success with England, but also through her attitude and personality.'

Former England international Izzy Christiansen is also extremely positive about Wiegman. “It was another masterclass from England,” she tells the BBC. ‘I run out of superlatives to describe Sarina Wiegman. To come in and change the culture, instill a winner’s mentality, create a football brand, that’s very clever.’

Wiegman gave Australia no chance with another tactical masterstroke Sports show

Sky Sports also noticed that Wiegman needed little time to bend the players of England to her will. It took Sarina Wiegman less than twelve months to find a winning formula. But a European title was just the beginning of a beautiful journey.’ Sky therefore has full confidence in the world title. “Wiegman tripped once before the finish line (with the Netherlands in 2019) – and she never makes the same mistake twice.”

Fourth final in a row

Not only in England people are lyrical about the Dutch coach, but also in other countries. That's what it calls German Sports show her a 'mastermind'. 'With another tactical masterstroke, Wiegman gave Australia no chance. Wiegman's team was dominant and can certainly be considered favorites in the final against Spain. Sarina Wiegman, who sometimes looks a bit sour due to her concentration, has reached her fourth final at a major tournament in a row.'

Mundo Deportivo calls Wiegman 'the architect' of the English success. Wiegman has achieved unparalleled success over the past two years. Reaching the final is a milestone in the history of English football.' Nevertheless, the Spanish newspaper also sees opportunities for Spain in the final. It is true that Sarina tends to always field the same players and that hurts her team because it is predictable. The opponent can study them well in advance.'

Almost half of Australia sees lost semi-final World Cup football Almost half of Australians have seen something of the World Cup semi-final against England. A total of 11.5 million people tuned into the free channel Channel Seven for the competition, out of a population of approximately 25 million. It makes the 3-1 lost game of the football players the most watched program since the start of measurements in this way in 2001. Not everyone watched the whole game. On average, 7.1 million Australians saw the ‘Matildas’ lose to England coached by Sarina Wiegman. Australia, the number 10 in the world, reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in their own country, partly thanks to the massive support of the home fans. Third place is now the highest achievable. Sweden is the opponent on Saturday.





