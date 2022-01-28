Cruz Azul has been one of the Liga MX teams that has been most active in the winter market. The Celeste Machine has added several reinforcements, among which Carlos Rodríguez and Uriel Antuna stand out, but it has also suffered a series of casualties for the Clausura 2022 tournament. For different reasons, elements such as Jonathan Rodríguez, Orbelín Pineda, Yoshimar Yotún and Guillermo ‘Pol ‘ Fernandez have left the La Noria team.
In the last few hours, a new loss from the cement club was confirmed: Lucas Passerini will leave the ranks of Cruz Azul. The Argentine striker was one of the elements most criticized by the sky-blue fans in the Grita México 2021 tournament. The supporters of the capital team blame the Argentine striker and his resounding failures against Pumas for the poor closing of last season. The 27-year-old attacker terminated his contract with Cruz Azul and his next destination will be in Chile.
Lucas Passerini will arrive as a free agent at Club Unión Deportes la Calera. The striker spent two stages in the Celeste Machine, in between these two periods he played for Necaxa and Atlético de San Luis. The striker barely scored seven goals in Liga MX in 44 games. The attacker came to Mexican soccer to play the Clausura 2020 tournament after having a great performance with Palestino in the Chilean league.
In Mexico he was never able to establish himself as a solid striker in any of the three teams he played for, however, he was part of the squad that won the title with Cruz Azul at Guardianes 2021.
