In an interview published on the blog of PlayStation, the director of FromSoftware Hidetaka Miyazaki confirmed that in Elden Ring There will be two pillars of previous Souls games, multiple endings and a New Game Plus mode.

Miyazaki stated in no uncertain terms that it is “New Game Plus multiple endings will remain intact in Elden Ring“during his interview, which also covered the game’s habits and the director’s decisions on setting the game’s difficulty. Both characteristics are core to the Souls franchise, with players typically deciding the ending they want after beating a final boss rather than through story decisions made throughout the game.

However, Miyazaki also stated in the interview that balancing difficulties in Elden Ring is something the FromSoftware team kept in mind. “We don’t try to force difficulties or make things difficult for the sake of it“says Miyazaki.”We want players to use their cunning, study the game, memorize what’s going on and learn from their mistakes. We don’t want players to feel like the game is unfairly punitive, but rather that there is a chance to win a tough match and make progress.“.

Elden Ring will be available from February 25 on PC and consoles. In the interview Miyazaki also talked about It Takes Two praising it for its gameplay.

Source: PlayStation Blog