War of Ukraine Russia does not seem to be achieving anything in Ukraine to celebrate Victory Day

The attack has progressed twenty kilometers from Sloviansk, but Ukraine’s resistance is fierce. The control of Slovjansk and Kramatorsk is becoming a devastating urban battle.

28.4. 19:57

Russian troops have managed to make some progress in some parts of the front in eastern Ukraine last week, but it seems unlikely that significant gains will be made in the next ten days.

Western commentators have speculated on the president Vladimir Putin in need of some kind of war achievement by the day of victory on May 9th.

Ukrainian Defense Express The newspaper claimed on Wednesday that the commander of the Russian armed forces Valeri Gerasimov would have arrived in Izjum personally and taken over command of the Donbas operation directly – past the Alexander Dvornikov.

A Russian attack destroyed a garage building in Lyman on Thursday.

The attackers managed to take over the small town of Zaritšne by Wednesday, and on Thursday fighting took place over the control of the Lyman agglomeration northeast of Slovjansk. The distance from the front to the border of the city of Slovjansk is only twenty kilometers.

During the peace, the industrial cities of Slovjansk and Kramatorsk, which had almost grown together, had a total population of more than 300,000. Russian-backed separatists ruled the cities for a while in 2014 but had to withdraw to the east. Kramatorsk has been the headquarters city of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the war of arms in eastern Ukraine for almost eight years.

Attackers the aim seems to be the siege of Ukrainian Donbasin forces. However, it would require progress at the same time from the south of Velyka Novosilka and from the north towards Izjum. The distance is more than 150 kilometers, so Putin’s declared “liberation” of Donetsk and Luhansk provinces seems like a distant dream.

Raising the Russian flag in the portfolio of Slovyansk and even Kramatorsk City Hall might be a victory for the consolation victory of Victory Day. However, the industrial cities offer the defender an affordable terrain. Russia should defeat cities with artillery, missiles and air force, at least for days before the attack, with considerable force.

Thus, Moscow seems to have practically given up the pursuit of quick wins and is trying to exhaust Ukrainian troops with slow progress and constant artillery fire.

Izjumin the Russian troops that conquered the city three weeks ago have advanced south of the city and are already a few kilometers from the station town of Barvinkov. If Russia takes over, the maintenance of Ukrainian troops in Donbasin and the evacuation of civilians from Kramatorsk by rail will be a definite lost option.

Meanwhile, Russian troops have begun to advance southwest of Izjum and fighting has taken place on Wednesday and Thursday in Nova Dmitrivka. The attackers apparently intend to gain permanent control of Barvinkove and the railway.

The Ukrainian headquarters said on Thursday that Russia had brought two battalion combat units from the Battalion Division’s headquarters in Pskov for reinforcement to Izjum. According to Ukrainian data, the city already has 22 combat units, or at least thousands of Russian soldiers.

If Russia would succeed in bringing significant additional troops to Ukraine, it could try a surprise attack somewhere else, for example in the direction of Kharkov or Odessa, or in Zaporizhia, perhaps even in the Dnipro. But such reserves in Russia do not seem to be hidden.

The prolongation of the Ukrainian war into a long struggle and the autumn black chapter of European history seems even more likely.