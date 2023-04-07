Mexico City.- Norma Palafox raised the temperature after presenting, on her official TikTok account, with more than two million followers, a fiery dance in the privacy of her home, lovingly wearing the uniform of the Cruz Azul Women’s Machine .

The media soccer player found a place in the Mexico City team after ending her relationship with Atlas de Guadalajara. In La Noria they opened the doors to the one born in Huatambo, Sonoral to claim her claim on the field within the Liga MX Femenil.

Since winning in the version of Exatlón United States, Norma tries to return to her steps in the women’s division, in which she was proclaimed champion with her first team, Chivas de Guadalajara, in the opening championship Apertura 2017.

He almost relives that moment in the Clausura 2022 when he returned to a final but now playing for the Tuzas del Pachuca. That time Norma Palafox had to see her former teammates celebrate the second league title and she will not rest until she reaps more success in the women’s tournament.

At the moment she is far from the path of the goal but not from her ‘followers’ who turn on their cell phones every hour to witness the day-to-day life of their favorite soccer player, who recorded a brand new video dancing to the rhythm of the melody, ‘TAMO EN NOTA ‘, by Rauw Alejandro and Angel Dior.

Norma sings and dances at the same time, to hypnotize the looks of her ‘fans’. Said filming left them speechless and with their hearts beating rapidly that all its content was surrounded by red hearts to increase their infatuation with her.