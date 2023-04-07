Russian Prime Minister Mishustin spoke out against preferential electricity tariffs for farmers

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin spoke out against preferential electricity tariffs for farmers. He noted that such an idea is controversial, since other consumers will incur additional costs in this case. TASS.

Igor Ananskikh, a representative of the A Just Russia – Patriots – For Truth faction, took the initiative to help farmers. He pointed out that now the cost of electricity for agricultural enterprises is higher than for industry, which is reflected in the cost of production.

“The introduction of an additional preferential category is a moot point. It is necessary to determine who will, accordingly, be transferred all the additional costs of paying for electricity, ”Mishustin replied.

He recalled that the idea contradicts the thesis of Russian President Vladimir Putin that new pricing features or benefits for certain categories of consumers should not be allowed to appear.

The prime minister added that the state regulates electricity prices only for the population, while companies are on an equal footing, the cost of electricity depends on production and transportation, and not on the industry. He also drew attention to the fact that from 2020 to 2022, farmers received significant support from the federal budget in the amount of about one trillion rubles.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the export of agricultural products from the country has recently increased significantly. At the same time, the Russian leader noted that imports, on the contrary, decreased. According to him, now Russia exports agricultural products and fights for sales markets.