Ricardo Ferreti arrived in Juárez because of his closeness to the club’s board, who trusted that Ricardo was the ideal man to lead the border team to be the new protagonist of the Mx League as he did at the time with the Tigres, however , this was a failed movement and it is clear that after a year within the institution, his cycle is a total failure.
Now, with the club as the last of the semester and forced to pay a debt of 80 million pesos for being the last in the percentage, by mutual agreement, Juárez and Ferreti have decided to separate their path, the coach of Brazilian origin has said goodbye to the template and its output is a fact. Fortunately for ‘Tuca’, he is still a big fish in the Mx League market and a stellar team has him on the list.
Taking advantage of the fact that Ferreti is available, Cruz Azul has placed him as an important option to replace Juan Reynoso, who will leave the machine at the end of the tournament. Jaime Ordiales considers that Ricardo is a technician with the necessary trajectory to take on the machine, in addition, there is a good relationship between him and ‘Tuca’, a fact that works in favor of the technician.
#Cruz #Azul #interested #Ricardo #Ferreti #replace #Juan #Reynoso
